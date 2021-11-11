Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage Sells 4,085 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

