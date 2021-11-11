Umbrella Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.42 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $43.97 million and $4.42 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

