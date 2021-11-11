Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) COO Sells $1,000,452.00 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UA stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 216.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 15.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

