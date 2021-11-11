Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,789 shares of company stock worth $14,091,576. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

