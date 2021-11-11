Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 697,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 437,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 93,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.