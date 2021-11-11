uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $101.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $34.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in uniQure by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 145.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 196,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

