United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.1% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.43% of United Rentals worth $98,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,003,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.74 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.61 and its 200-day moving average is $337.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.