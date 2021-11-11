Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

