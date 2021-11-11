Unitrade Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.81 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1.81 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00092360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

