Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $29.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.
UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UNVR opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
