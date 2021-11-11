Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

