Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

