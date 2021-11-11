Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Urban Outfitters worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

