Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.17

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.17 and traded as low as $66.13. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 8,244,687 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,297.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 49,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

