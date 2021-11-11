v.systems Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $52.98 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,337,680,815 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,072,351 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.