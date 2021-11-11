VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.

EGY stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 179,007 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

