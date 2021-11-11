Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

