Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

