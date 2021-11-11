VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $49,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 765.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.