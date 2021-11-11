Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

