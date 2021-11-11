Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,270 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. Equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

