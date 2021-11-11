Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 616,722 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

