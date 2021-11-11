Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,742,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $7,740,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $2,893,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $751,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $11.93 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

