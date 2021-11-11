Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 32,676 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $542.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

