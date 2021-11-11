Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of Berry worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry by 310.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.80. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

BRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

