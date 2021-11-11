Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.60% of Haynes International worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Haynes International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

