Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,851 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.79% of Mercantile Bank worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBWM stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $584.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.