Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $240.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.52 and its 200-day moving average is $225.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

