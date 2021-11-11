Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $69.49 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.49.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

VRNS opened at $61.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

