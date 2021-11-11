Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.53 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $62.59. 8,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,510. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

