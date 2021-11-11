Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 281.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 114,282 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $91,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

