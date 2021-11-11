Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 50,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,097. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Vaxcyte news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,533 shares of company stock worth $1,473,325. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

