Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $982.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce sales of $982.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $944.30 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $5,430,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ventas by 270.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 334,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 244,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.