Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of VERO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.19. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 1,412.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Venus Concept worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.