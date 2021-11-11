Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,123 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

