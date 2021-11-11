Veracity Capital LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

