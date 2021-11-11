Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.70 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

