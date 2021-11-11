Veracity Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Generac by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

NYSE GNRC opened at $440.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average of $402.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

