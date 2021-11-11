Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.