Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. Vericel has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

