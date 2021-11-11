Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

