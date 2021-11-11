Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,434,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

