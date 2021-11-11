Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Vertex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1,697.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

