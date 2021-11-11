Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.64% of Vertiv worth $157,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

