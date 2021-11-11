Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $510,260.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Viacoin has a market cap of $7.11 million and $510,260.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.87 or 0.00406093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

