VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 3.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.50% of VICI Properties worth $83,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,949. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

