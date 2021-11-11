ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Major Shareholder Influence Ltd Strong Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ViewRay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in ViewRay by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ViewRay by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

