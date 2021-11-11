Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Vinco Ventures worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.