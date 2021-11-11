Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $24.80.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 1,662.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.