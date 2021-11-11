Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 396,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 426,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

